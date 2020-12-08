JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 68,776 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.93% of Central Garden & Pet worth $18,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.