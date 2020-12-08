JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 56,565 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 466,515 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,941,000 after purchasing an additional 299,237 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 119,997.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 280,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after buying an additional 277,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 129,340.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 125,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABG opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.