Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

