Jefferies Group LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,164.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,039.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.