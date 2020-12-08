iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 162.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,904,000 after buying an additional 81,146 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after buying an additional 219,134 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after buying an additional 710,164 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

