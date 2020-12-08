iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

EWJ opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $66.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

