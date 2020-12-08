iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE:AGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE:AGG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,790,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AGG opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

