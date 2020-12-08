iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE:AGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE:AGG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,790,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
AGG opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.74.
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
