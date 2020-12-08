Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Stock Position Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

