Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPL. TD Securities raised their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB set a C$14.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.20.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

TSE IPL opened at C$13.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.01. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.