Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to $180.00

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020 // Comments off

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IFCZF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Intact Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.60.

IFCZF stock opened at $115.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.00. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $117.51.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

