Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to $180.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IFCZF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Intact Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.60.

IFCZF stock opened at $115.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.00. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $117.51.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

