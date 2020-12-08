Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial set a C$170.00 price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$174.67.

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock opened at C$153.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.45. Intact Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at C$518,792.64. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

