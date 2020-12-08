Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Update

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

IAUGY stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Insurance Australia Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers consumer insurance products, including motor vehicle, home and contents, business packages, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, and commercial motor and fleet motor, as well as lifestyle and leisure, such as boat, veteran and classic car, and caravan insurance.

