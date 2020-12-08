Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $200.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $204.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $3,526,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,000 shares of company stock worth $24,103,230 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 152.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

