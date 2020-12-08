Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 434.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 54.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 111.0% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 22.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UFEB opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

