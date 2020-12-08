Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.32 ($30.97).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

