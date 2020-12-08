Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Up 9.2% in November

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 715,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 424,978 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $13,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 112,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,605,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

