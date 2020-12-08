Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEPF opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

