Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Position Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,641,000 after purchasing an additional 147,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,564,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 484,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,137.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $29,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,780 shares of company stock worth $2,558,131 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE H opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.40. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

