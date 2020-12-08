Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €27.44 ($32.28) on Monday. Hugo Boss AG has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.90 and a 200 day moving average of €24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

