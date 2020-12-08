HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HP were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 910.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,292,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $179,396,000 after purchasing an additional 167,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,289 shares of company stock worth $4,009,181. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

