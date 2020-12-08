HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HP were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HP by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 38,266.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,289 shares of company stock worth $4,009,181. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

