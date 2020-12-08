Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

