Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,334 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLI shares. BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

