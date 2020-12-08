Holloway Wealth Management LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,146 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 9,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,500 shares of company stock worth $72,615,440 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

