Holloway Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,146 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 107,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,342,557 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $282,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after purchasing an additional 514,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $4,203,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,615,440. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

