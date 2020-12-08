Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 81.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,081,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,553,000 after acquiring an additional 587,308 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,866,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 605,716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 481,913 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 891,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 82,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

HR stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

