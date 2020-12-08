HC Wainwright Trims Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) Target Price to $0.80

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

