Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,998,000 after acquiring an additional 464,909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 312,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 581.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 272,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 232,222 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HE. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

