Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 187.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

NYSE HAE opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.81. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

