Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after acquiring an additional 499,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after buying an additional 296,883 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,975,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 338,400 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACAD stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

