Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,933 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 482,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 138,783 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $61.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,709,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,055,586 shares of company stock worth $61,340,175 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

