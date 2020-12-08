Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,367 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.4% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 145,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 47,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

FIS opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

