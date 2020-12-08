Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

