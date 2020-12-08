Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,511 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $51,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $209.45 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.60 and its 200 day moving average is $203.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

