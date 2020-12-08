Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 254,435 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254,435 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 2,378,541 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 1,888,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,010,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,518.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,498,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,405,664 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 108.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 1,069,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.