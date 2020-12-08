Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lowered to “Underperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NYSE ASR opened at $152.51 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $210.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average of $118.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 569.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

