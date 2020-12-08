Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 446 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Gartner stock opened at $155.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

