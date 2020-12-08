Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,715 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. raised its position in Etsy by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 211,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,752,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Etsy by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.68.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 10,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $1,320,844.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,307.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 353,085 shares of company stock worth $46,844,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $164.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

