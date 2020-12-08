Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 443,176 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 443,176 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.71% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.07.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.35.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

