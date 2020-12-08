Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 144,888 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

