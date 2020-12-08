Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 125,369 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,369 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of CNX Resources worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 272.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $53,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.66.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

