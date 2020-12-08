Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1,163.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,100,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $22,707,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,317,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,750,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,538.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444,764 shares of company stock valued at $754,180,929 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.52. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.