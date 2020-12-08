Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Maximus worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $428,041.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,122 shares of company stock worth $4,510,602. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

