Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE IRM opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.