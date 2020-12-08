Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

