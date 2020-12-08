Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,859 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Assurant worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

