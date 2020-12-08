Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 131.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.26% of The Ensign Group worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $1,350,089.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,148,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,431 shares of company stock worth $14,608,568 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENSG opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

