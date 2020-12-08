Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

