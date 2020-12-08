Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 990,839 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4,746.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $44,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

CW opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

