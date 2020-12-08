Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 38,202 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 109.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of BlackLine worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackLine by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BlackLine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 88.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $126.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BL shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

